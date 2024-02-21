'Young Married Women Were the Targets': Survivors Recall Sandeshkhali Horror

"One day, I decided to go to the party office and put an end to the harassment. There, he asked me to perform a vulgar dance step and 'entertain' him. When I refused, he threatened to transfer my husband out of Sandeshkhali. I was forced to concede to his demands," she says.

She further claims that her husband stopped her from reporting the matter to the police, fearing retribution from Hazra.

Mondal alleges that young married women were the targets of these men. "They often singled them out and harassed them," she adds.