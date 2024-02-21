'Young Married Women Were the Targets': Survivors Recall Sandeshkhali Horror

The town has been witnessing massive protests since 8 February against TMC leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh and two of his aides – Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence and sexual assault.)
"The women of Sandeshkali have been exploited sexually and socioeconomically for years now, but we were scared to approach anyone," Roma Maiti (name changed), a 29-year-old resident of the West Bengal village, tells The Quint. "We were summoned to the party office by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) men for 'party' meetings late at night. They would keep us there for hours. They would ask us to cook for them and have our meals with them – despite us pleading with them to let us go since our families were waiting for us at home. They would refuse to listen to us."
At least 18 complaints have been received from different women from the area, according to National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma as of Monday, 19 February.
Among other things, the women have alleged systemic rape, land-grabbing, and non-payment of dues by the accused TMC leaders. Two of the 18 complaints pertain to rape.
Twenty-six-year-old Mala Mondal (name changed) narrates to The Quint how she and her family have allegedly been subjected to harassment since 2019.
"Shibu Hazra used to call on my phone at odd hours and demand that I come to the party office. If I didn't receive the calls, he would call my husband or father, ask about my whereabouts, and then tell them to send me to the party office immediately. Why would someone call a woman to a party office late at night?" she asks.
"One day, I decided to go to the party office and put an end to the harassment. There, he asked me to perform a vulgar dance step and 'entertain' him. When I refused, he threatened to transfer my husband out of Sandeshkhali. I was forced to concede to his demands," she says.
She further claims that her husband stopped her from reporting the matter to the police, fearing retribution from Hazra.
Mondal alleges that young married women were the targets of these men. "They often singled them out and harassed them," she adds.
Maiti, meanwhile, alleges that even if a woman was to complain, the police wouldn't help her.
She adds that they are still living in fear, adding, "While Hazra and Sarkar are locked up, you have to remember that Shahjahan Sheikh is still free and out and about – and he is powerful."
Sheikh has been absconding for over a month. It was a raid by the Enforcement Directorate sleuths that prompted the series of protests by local women, who spoke out against sexual harassment and violence allegedly at the hands of Sheikh and his close associates.
Minati Das (name changed) tells The Quint that Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides established "a reign of terror" in Sandeshkhali.
"My neice was summoned by these men repeatedly. Last December, they just came home and took her away to the party office. They refused to let her come home for a long time, and even called her casteist names, and humiliated her by calling her a nichu jaat mohila (low caste woman) and beat her up," Das alleges.
She says when she approached the Sandeshkhali police station, they refused to register her complaint.
The Sandeshkhali police station, however, has denied the incident.
"We never received any such complaint by any individual about a family member of theirs being forcefully being taken away by some TMC men, so then where does the question of turning down even arise?" Sandeshkhali police station's officer-in-charge Biswajit Sapui tells The Quint.
As the political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC leaders raged on, senior TMC leader Partha Bhowmick, who visited Sandeshkhali amid protests, told reporters on Sunday, 18 February, that the TMC has "zero tolerance against any wrongdoing."
He added, "This is Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and not the Bharatiya Janata Party, we take action if anyone is found to have done anything wrong."
However, a senior party leader, who did not want to be named, expressed concerns over the impact of the Sandeshkhali incident on the electoral outcome in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Moreover, the TMC's current Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan, who is also a Bengali film actress, has been under attack by the Opposition BJP for "neglecting serious issues faced by women in Sandeshkhali."
"The current situation in Sandeshkhali is the result of our strategy here as well as the neighbouring areas such as Haroa and Minakhan, where there are strongmen from the minority community. This has given space to the RSS to consolidate their presence here. In Sandeshkhali, for the last three to four years, the RSS has regularly organised camps and the TMC leaders from the majority community have allowed them to grow," the leader opines.
Meanwhile, there was a heated exchange of words between Special Superintendent (Intelligence Branch) Jaspreet Singh and BJP leaders, after Singh accused Paul of calling him a 'Khalistani' when he stopped them from visiting Sandeshkhali on Tuesday, 20 February.
Later, in an interview with ABC Punjabi, Singh alleged that it was BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who made the 'Khalistani' remark against him, who in turn challenged the West Bengal police to prove his allegations within 24 hours.
