SP Tells OP Rajbhar That He Is 'Free To Go', Latter Says He's 'Accepted Divorce'

File photo of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar meeting Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.
(Photo: PTI)
Samajwadi Party (SP) has "given divorce" to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), said the latter party's chief OP Rajbhar on Saturday, 23 July. This came after SP issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav as well as OP Rajbhar, stating:
"If you think you will get more respect someone where else, then you are free to go there."
According to ANI, Rajbhar responded, saying:
He further said that it's frowned upon when he meets CM Yogi Adityanath, but good when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav does.
In its letter to Rajbhar, SP had said:
"Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar ji, Samajwadi party is continuously fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ). You have a nexus with the BJP and are constantly working to make the BJP stronger.
The party further added that Rajbhar was free to go where he believed he would get more respect.
Both OP Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav recently backed NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. They were reportedly in attendance at a dinner party hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(With inputs from ANI.)
