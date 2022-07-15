Presidential Polls: O P Rajbhar, JMM Declare Support for NDA'S Droupadi Murmu

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday, 14 July, officially announced its support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who may become the first person from a tribal community to occupy the top post.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) also announced that it will support her in the presidential election.

According to Hindustan Times, JMM President Shibu Soren issued a one-page letter which said: