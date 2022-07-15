Presidential Polls: O P Rajbhar, JMM Declare Support for NDA'S Droupadi Murmu

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday, 14 July, officially announced its support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.
(Photo: PTI)
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday, 14 July, officially announced its support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who may become the first person from a tribal community to occupy the top post.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) also announced that it will support her in the presidential election.
According to Hindustan Times, JMM President Shibu Soren issued a one-page letter which said:
“Parliamentarians and legislators are directed to vote in favour of presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu,” said the letter addressed to JMM legislators.
Murmu had recently visited Hemant and Shibu Soren in Ranchi seeking their support.
A few days ago, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra had announced its support for Murmu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)