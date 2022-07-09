Shivpal Yadav Lends Support to Murmu in Presidential Polls, Blames Akhilesh

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "We thank those who have come forward to support Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election and those who have not come forward, be it Akhilesh Yadav or anyone else, we appeal that they should support a tribal woman who is contesting the presidential polls for the first time."

Rajbhar, who was not invited by Yadav to the opposition leaders' meeting with Sinha, has already said he will take a call on the presidential polls on his own.

On Friday, Rajbhar had said in Mau, where his party held a meeting, that the SBSP will make public its decision on the presidential polls on July 12.

But his presence at the dinner hosted by Adityanath indicates his inclination towards the NDA nominee.

Rajbhar's party has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He had fought the Uttar Pradesh polls as a partner of the SP-led opposition grouping.