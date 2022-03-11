Old Video Shared as Samajwadi Party Supporters 'Preparing for Violence'

A video showing people taking out a march while being armed with sticks is going viral with a claim that it shows supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) were preparing for violence in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

The claim was shared in the backdrop of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the results for which were declared on 10 March.

However, we found that the video could be dated back to July 2021 and was from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.