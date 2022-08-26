RJD Threatens To Sue Media Outlets That Claimed Tejashwi Owned Gurugram Mall

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday, 26 August, threatened to slap defamation notices on media outlets that ran stories claiming that a mall at Gurugram raided by the CBI two days ago belonged to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Tejashwi Yadav.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha alleged that officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and IT Department were visiting the BJP's headquarters in Delhi to receive instructions for indulging in political vendetta.

"I want to warn officials of these agencies, do your job impartially but do not act as per the diktats of your political masters who will not come to save you when there are repercussions," said Jha.