Amit Shah Claims Congress' 'Black' Protest Anti Ram Temple; Party Says 'Bogus'
The Congress hit back at the home minister, saying that only a 'sick mind' could come up with such arguments.
Home Minister Amit Shah linked the protests by Congress leaders in black attire on Friday, 5 August, as "appeasement politics," and alleged that their black clothes were a mark of opposition against the Ram temple foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day two years ago.
"There are cases registered in court. But why do they hold protests every day? I feel the Congress has a hidden agenda - they have extended their appeasement policy in a disguised manner," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added that while the Congress in the past protested wearing regular clothes, they had decided to wear black on Friday to protest against the construction of the Ram temple.
He also added that the issues raised by the party, like price rise, were only excuses, and that they tried to give a "hidden message."
'Only a Sick Mind...': Congress' Response to Shah
The Congress, meanwhile, hit back saying that the home minister had made an attempt to give a "malicious" twist to the issue, and that only a "sick mind" can come up with such arguments.
"Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today's democratic protests of @INCIndia against price rise, unemployment & GST. It’s only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
A total of 335 Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday as they marched to the the Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the unemployment, inflation, and price rise in the country.
Other senior party leaders detained by the police in Delhi included Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Harish Rawat, Ranjeet Ranjan, P Chidambaram, Deepender Hooda, and Shashi Tharoor. They were finally released around 6:30 pm.
Congress workers across the country had taken to the streets to protest against the Narendra Modi government, and hundreds, if not thousands, of them were detained.
Ahead of the protests, Gandhi alleged in a speech that the country was witnessing the "onset of dictatorship." He also said that all the independent institutions in the country were under the control of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
(With inputs from ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.