‘Repeal Laws or Quit’: WB Govt Tables Resolution Against Farm Laws

“The police could not tackle the situation in Delhi. If it had been Bengal then Amit bhaiya would have said, "kya hua?" We strongly condemn it. We want these three laws to be repealed. Either you withdraw the laws or leave the chair,” she added.

Banerjee on Tuesday too had taken to Twitter to condemn the violence in Delhi.

“Deeply disturbed by worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters has to be blamed for this situation [sic],” she had tweeted.

“First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India and farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them. Centre should engage with the farmers and repeal the draconian laws,” she had said.