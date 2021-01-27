Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence | 300 Cops Injured: Delhi Police

Chaos and violence erupted in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January, as the protesting farmers' tractor rally for Republic Day deviated from its planned route, leading to clashes in various places, including Red Fort and ITO.

More than 300 policemen were injured, according to the Delhi Police. A protesting farmer died near the ITO metro station after his tractor toppled. Twenty-two FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the violence, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha – the umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions – called off the Kisan Republic Day parade later on Tuesday and appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. The SKM announced the movement will continue peacefully, and further steps will be discussed and decided soon.