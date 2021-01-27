Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence | 300 Cops Injured: Delhi Police

Chaos and violence erupted in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January, as the protesting farmers' tractor rally for Republic Day deviated from its planned route, leading to clashes in various places, including Red Fort and ITO.
More than 300 policemen were injured, according to the Delhi Police. A protesting farmer died near the ITO metro station after his tractor toppled. Twenty-two FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the violence, the police said.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha – the umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions – called off the Kisan Republic Day parade later on Tuesday and appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. The SKM announced the movement will continue peacefully, and further steps will be discussed and decided soon.
A law student from Mumbai has written to the Chief Justice of India, asking him to take sum Moto cognisance of the incident at Red Fort, in which the student alleged that “the flag of another community has been waved in place of the National Flag of India”.
The student also lamented that a “large number of Public property of the country has been damaged.”
Further the student alleged that the flag of another community had been waved in place of the national flag of India, and sought a rigorous probe against the “Anti-social element involved in this Unconstitutional Activity."
It must be pointed out, however, that India’s tricolour was not replaced by the flag of another community at Red Fort on Tuesday.
Farmer leaders will be addressing protesters at the Singhu border on Wednesday, a day after the violence in Delhi, NDTV reported.
The Delhi Police, late Tuesday, said 86 policemen were reportedly injured in the violence and several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by a rioting mob.
The force also said it is filing cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servant with deadly weapons, in connection with the various incidents of Tuesday.
A day after the violence, security was beefed up in areas such as the Singhu Border and Red Fort on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station remained closed early Wednesday. The entry gates of the Jama Masjid metro station were also shut.
Published: 27 Jan 2021,09:05 AM IST