Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Eknath Shinde Claims Support of 46 Sena MLAs

Eknath Shinde with Yddhav Thackeray
(Photo: Facebook/Eknath Shinde)
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Following major political developments in the state overnight, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 22 June, claimed the support of 46 MLAs, who he claims are present with him at a hotel in Guwahati.
Shinde and the rebel MLAs moved to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday after they were huddled at a hotel in Surat on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushanta Borgohain had come to receive the rebel Sena MLAs at the Guwahati airport.
Shinde held talks with two senior Sena leaders in Surat on Tuesday during which he demanded that the party reunite with its former ally, the BJP.
One of the biggest crisis in the Shiv Sena's history, Shinde's rebellion has put the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in jeopardy.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was reportedly seen leaving the hotel in Guwahati before the arrival of the rebel MLAs
The Maharashtra cabinet is expected to meet at 1 pm on Wednesday
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday called the rebellion the Shiv Sena's "internal matter" and denied any threat to the MVA government
In a cryptic tweet, Shinde on Tuesday called himself "Bal Thackeray's follower" and said that he would never cheat his way to power
BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain received the MLAs at the Guwahati airport.
"I came to receive them. I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Amid the current political crisis, the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday at 1 pm.
A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This is possibly the first time that MLAs from a Western Indian state have been taken to a Northeastern state after their rebellion against the party leadership.
Further, top leadership of Assam BJP and the state government are believed to have made arrangements for the rebel MLAs.
"We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it," Shinde said, claiming to have the support of around 46 MLAs.
The move to shift other party MLAs to Guwahati came after Shinde's phone call with Uddhav Thackeray.
The flight from Surat landed at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am.
While Thackeray had asked Shinde to reconsider and return to the party, the latter had demanded that the Sena restore its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule the state.
