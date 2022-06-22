Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Eknath Shinde Claims Support of 46 Sena MLAs

Shinde said that he has the support of around 46 MLAs and they will carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.

Updated:

Eknath Shinde with Yddhav Thackeray

|

(Photo: Facebook/Eknath Shinde)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eknath Shinde with Yddhav Thackeray</p></div>

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Following major political developments in the state overnight, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 22 June, claimed the support of 46 MLAs, who he claims are present with him at a hotel in Guwahati.

Shinde and the rebel MLAs moved to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday after they were huddled at a hotel in Surat on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushanta Borgohain had come to receive the rebel Sena MLAs at the Guwahati airport.

Shinde held talks with two senior Sena leaders in Surat on Tuesday during which he demanded that the party reunite with its former ally, the BJP.

One of the biggest crisis in the Shiv Sena's history, Shinde's rebellion has put the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in jeopardy.

  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was reportedly seen leaving the hotel in Guwahati before the arrival of the rebel MLAs

  • The Maharashtra cabinet is expected to meet at 1 pm on Wednesday

  • NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday called the rebellion the Shiv Sena's "internal matter" and denied any threat to the MVA government

  • In a cryptic tweet, Shinde on Tuesday called himself "Bal Thackeray's follower" and said that he would never cheat his way to power

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain Receives MLAs in Guwahati

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain received the MLAs at the Guwahati airport.

"I came to receive them. I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Today

Amid the current political crisis, the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday at 1 pm.

Maharashtra MLAs Arrive at Radisson Blu in Guwahati

A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This is possibly the first time that MLAs from a Western Indian state have been taken to a Northeastern state after their rebellion against the party leadership.

Further, top leadership of Assam BJP and the state government are believed to have made arrangements for the rebel MLAs.

‘Will Not Leave Shiv Sena’: Shinde Arrives in Guwahati With Rebel MLAs

"We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it," Shinde said, claiming to have the support of around 46 MLAs.

The move to shift other party MLAs to Guwahati came after Shinde's phone call with Uddhav Thackeray.

While reports of being 'sidelined' in the party are being cited as one of the major reasons behind the rebellion by Shinde, his principal demand is the party's reunion with its former ally BJP in the state. Shinde has reportedly conveyed the same to Thackeray over the phone.

The flight from Surat landed at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am.

While Thackeray had asked Shinde to reconsider and return to the party, the latter had demanded that the Sena restore its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule the state.

Published: 22 Jun 2022,07:37 AM IST
