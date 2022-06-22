Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Eknath Shinde Claims Support of 46 Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Following major political developments in the state overnight, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 22 June, claimed the support of 46 MLAs, who he claims are present with him at a hotel in Guwahati.

Shinde and the rebel MLAs moved to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday after they were huddled at a hotel in Surat on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushanta Borgohain had come to receive the rebel Sena MLAs at the Guwahati airport.

Shinde held talks with two senior Sena leaders in Surat on Tuesday during which he demanded that the party reunite with its former ally, the BJP.

One of the biggest crisis in the Shiv Sena's history, Shinde's rebellion has put the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in jeopardy.