Gujarat Congress Leaders Raju Parmar, Naresh Raval Resign; To Join BJP

Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval on Thursday, 4 August, resigned from the party's primary membership along with all other party posts.
In a major setback to Congress before the polls, both the leaders announced on Wednesday, 3 August, that they will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 17 August.
Parmar, a prominent Dalit leader and former Congress’s Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, said on Wednesday that he will talk about his future plans in a joint press conference.
Raval, who was a Minister of State for Home in the Congress government led by CM Chimanbhai Patel, had earlier expressed feeling betrayed by his colleagues.
He added that there were several “bitter experiences” due to which he chose to leave Congress. He said,
The Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be held in December this year.
(With inputs from PTI.)
