Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat Congress Leaders Raju Parmar, Naresh Raval Resign; To Join BJP

Gujarat Congress Leaders Raju Parmar, Naresh Raval Resign; To Join BJP

The Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be held in December this year.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval.</p></div>

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Raval on Thursday, 4 August, resigned from the party's primary membership along with all other party posts.

In a major setback to Congress before the polls, both the leaders announced on Wednesday, 3 August, that they will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 17 August.

“I and Raju Parmar have decided to resign from Congress. We will join BJP at a function on 17 August. Many of our supporters will also join the BJP on that day.”
Naresh Raval
Also ReadAAP Announces First List of 10 Candidates for Gujarat Assembly Polls

Parmar, a prominent Dalit leader and former Congress’s Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, said on Wednesday that he will talk about his future plans in a joint press conference.

‘Many Bitter Experiences in the Party’: Raval

Raval, who was a Minister of State for Home in the Congress government led by CM Chimanbhai Patel, had earlier expressed feeling betrayed by his colleagues.

He added that there were several “bitter experiences” due to which he chose to leave Congress. He said,

“I had many bitter experiences in the party in the last ten years. The party now lacks teamwork. Leaders make decisions without any internal discussion and make others feel inferior. I also experienced betrayal.”

The Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be held in December this year.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also ReadGujarat Elections: Is it Advantage BJP or Can Congress, AAP Put Up a Fight?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT