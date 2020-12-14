Rajasthan: Why Cong Did Better in Urban Civic Polls, BJP in Rural

In comparison in the rural polls, the BJP won 353 out of 636 Zila Parishad member posts compared to 252 of the Congress and it won 1,989 Panchayat Samiti posts as opposed to 1,852 of the Congress.

Now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the BJP is misleading people on the rural poll results and pointed out that the Congress got a vote share of 40.87 percent and BJP got 40.58 percent.

However, even this should be disappointing for the Congress since the ruling party is expected to do better.