Rajasthan Result: Why Congress Lost & BJP Won Local Body Polls?

The Congress is set to capture Zila Pramukh positions only in five districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Hanumangarh, Banswara and Pratapgarh. There are several reasons for its poor performance, some to do with its weakness in Rajasthan and some factors beyond its control.

Many Districts Left Out

The explanation been given by the Congress is that elections weren't held in the entire state and that many areas where the Congress is strong, didn't vote.

Elections weren't held in 12 out of 33 districts as there is litigation over the delimitation of seats.

It is true that the Congress is stronger in some of these 12 districts: such as CM Ashok Gehlot's home district Jodhpur, Dausa where Sachin Pilot is said to hold influence and eastern districts like Alwar, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur, where the Congress is supposed to be stronger.

However, even some BJP strongholds didn't vote - such as Dholpur, the home of the royal family BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is married into, or Baran that is represented in Parliament by her son Dushyant Singh.

All in all, the Congress may have suffered a slight disadvantage because of this but even if one factors that in, it is still a worse performance than was expected from a party in power in the state.