Cong Top Performer in Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls, BJP Third

The Congress party has emerged as the top performer in the urban local body (ULBs) elections in Rajasthan, winning in 619 wards out of 1,775, followed by Independents with 596 wards, and the BJP in third place with 548.

The election results for 50 ULBs across 12 districts – including 43 nagar palikas and seven nagar parishads – were announced on Sunday, 13 December, and come after the BJP had scored a victory in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in the state.