BTP, With 2 MLAs, to Withdraw Support to Gehlot’s Rajasthan Govt

The Bharatiya Tribal Party will be withdrawing its support to the Congress-led Rajasthan government, the party's founder and leader Chhotubhai Vasava announced on Twitter on Friday, 12 December.
The party has two MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, and had supported the Ashok Gehlot-led government during the crisis that surfaced earlier this year.
The crisis had been precipitated by the rebellion of the then state Congress president and deputy CM Sachin Pilot, leading Gehlot's government to the brink of collapse, similar to what happened in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress government fell after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit. However, Pilot eventually came back to the party fold and Gehlot's government managed to survive.
The BTP leader’s announcement comes after the BJP's victory in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in the state over the Congress.
