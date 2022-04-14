Major Reshuffle in Rajasthan; 69 IAS Transferred, Karauli Gets New Collector

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
(Photo: PTI)
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday, 13 April, transferred Karauli's district collector and 68 other Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers days after violence broke out in the district.
The former district collector, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, has been transferred to Jaipur and will take up the role of commissioner of departmental inquiry, ANI reported.
Communal clashes erupted in Karauli on 2 April after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between two groups.
The clashes led to arson. Shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.
A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media, said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."
The Rajasthan government also ordered an administrative probe on 8 April into the stone-pelting incident.
(With inputs from ANI.)