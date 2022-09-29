Rajasthan Crisis: ‘Won’t Contest for Congress President Post,’ Says Ashok Gehlot

In the midst of the political turmoil brewing in Rajasthan, state CM Ashok Gehlot said that he won't contest the Congress party's presidential elections after his meeting with interim party chief, Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday, 29 September.

Gehlot also said that he apologised to Gandhi for the MLAs' rebellion within the party, saying that the events left him shaken.

"Whatever's next, the high command will decide," he told reporters, according to NDTV.

This meeting comes days after the party served show-cause notices to three Gehlot loyalists – Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore – for their "grave indiscipline" of organising a parallel meeting with the MLAs and not attending the Congress Legislative Party meeting and had recommended action against Gehlot.