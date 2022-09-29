Ashok Gehlot Apologises: What Next in Rajasthan & Congress President Race?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday and apologised for what happened in Rajasthan earlier this week.

"What happened shook us all...I have apologised to Sonia Gandhi. The one line resolution is our tradition. That couldn't happen. As I am CM and I couldn't get it done. This is moral responsibility and I will always regret that I failed in it," Ashok Gehlot said after his meeting Sonia Gandhi.

So what happens next?