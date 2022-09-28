Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Visit Delhi Today, Likely to Meet Sonia Gandhi

Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to visit Delhi on Wednesday, 28 September, to meet Congress party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

This comes a day after the party served show-cause notices to three Gehlot loyalists – Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore – for their "grave indiscipline" of organising a parallel meeting with the MLAs and not attending the Congress Legislative Party meeting.

The notices have been issued on the basis of the report submitted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers, Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, to Sonia Gandhi.