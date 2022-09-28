Congress Issues Notices to Leaders Over Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Who Are They?

Against the backdrop of the Rajasthan government crisis, the Congress on Tuesday, 27 September, issued show-cause notices to three close aides of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing them of "grave indiscipline."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, state chief whip Mahesh Joshi, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chief Dharmendra Rathore were implicated in a report prepared by the Congress’ observers in Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.

Consequently, they have been asked to submit responses within 10 days, explaining why they had organised a meeting parallel to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday and why they shouldn't face disciplinary action.

Here's what the three MLAs have said and what they have been accused of: