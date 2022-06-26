‘You Conspired With Him’: Gehlot Accuses Union Min, Pilot of Horse-Trading

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, 26 June, accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of horse-trading in 2020 as part of a conspiracy to pull down the Ashok Gehlot government.

In a interview shared by ANI, CM Gehlot said that Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had been served a court notice by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the alleged case of horse-trading, and that his statements on Pilot ipso facto proved the dealing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Alleging that Sachin Pilot had connived with the BJP, he said that the 44-year old MLA from Tonk had tried to topple the government in 2020.