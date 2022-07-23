Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NDA Is 'No Data Available' Govt With No Answers or Accountability: Rahul Gandhi

NDA Is 'No Data Available' Govt With No Answers or Accountability: Rahul Gandhi

The NDA govt wants you to believe no one died of oxygen shortage, no farmer died protesting, he said.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 23 July, dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as a 'No Data Available' government.

Taking to Twitter, the former president of the Congress party wrote that the 'No Data Available' (NDA) government had no answers or accountability over several critical issues affecting the country.

Gandhi's jibe comes after the government informed Parliament on Friday that no data was available on the number of anganwadi workers who had died due to COVID-19.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said the Anganwadi Services was a scheme implemented by the states and Union Territories, and not the Union government.

Similarly, the Centre, in November last year, said that it had no data pertaining to either cases against or the number of farmers who died during the year-long agitation demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

In September 2020, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment told Parliament that it ha no data on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.

Here are some of the past instances where the Centre said it had 'no data'.

Also Read'Govt Has No Data on Anganwadi Workers Who Died Due to COVID-19': Smriti Irani

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT