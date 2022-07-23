NDA Is 'No Data Available' Govt With No Answers or Accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Similarly, the Centre, in November last year, said that it had no data pertaining to either cases against or the number of farmers who died during the year-long agitation demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

In September 2020, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment told Parliament that it ha no data on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.

Here are some of the past instances where the Centre said it had 'no data'.