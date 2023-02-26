'Adani and Modi Are One': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM During Congress Plenary Session

"Adani and PM Modi are one, they collude with each other and Adani is getting benefits at the behest of PM Modi. When we questioned the PM on his relationship with Adani, the entire government got down to defending Adani."

The Congress leader , speaking to a gathering of around 15,000 party delegates in the session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, also added that the PM took away the 'Pride of Tricolour' from the Kashmiri youth.

"Modi ji took away the pride of hoisting tricolour from the Kashmiri youth, we gave them back... PM Modi went and hoisted the flag at Lal Chowk in Kashmir. When the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Kashmir, the most terrorist-infested state in India, it was filled with the tricolour."

Gandhi went on to say that, unlike the PM, the Bharat Jodo Yatra made "thousands of Kashmiri youth to hoist the flag."

Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress leader also said that while the ruling party "beats those who are weaker than them," it "bows down to those who are stronger than them."

"A few days ago a minister in an interview said that China's economy is bigger than the Indian economy so how could we fight them? When the British ruled us was their economy smaller than us ? Would you not fight against a mighty opponent ? This is cowardice."

Taking a dig at the party, Gandhi said that while the Congress party is 'Satyagrahi', the ruling party is 'Satta Ke Rahi'.

Speaking at the plenary session before its conclusion, Rahul Gandhi said that he learned a lot from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that it made him shed his ego.

"Initially for the first two months, I had to ask – What do you do? How many kids do you have? What's your problem? But after that I could understand them and they could understand me just by a handshake or a hug."