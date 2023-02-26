'Adani and Modi Are One': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM During Congress Plenary Session

During Congress' Plenary Session on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM and Adani are one.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress' Plenary Session on Sunday, 26 February, Rahul Gandhi stated that the PM and industrialist Gautam Adani "are one."
The Congress leader, speaking to a gathering of around 15,000 party delegates in the session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, also added that the PM took away the 'Pride of Tricolour' from the Kashmiri youth.
Gandhi went on to say that, unlike the PM, the Bharat Jodo Yatra made "thousands of Kashmiri youth to hoist the flag."
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress leader also said that while the ruling party "beats those who are weaker than them," it "bows down to those who are stronger than them."
Taking a dig at the party, Gandhi said that while the Congress party is 'Satyagrahi', the ruling party is 'Satta Ke Rahi'.
Speaking at the plenary session before its conclusion, Rahul Gandhi said that he learned a lot from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that it made him shed his ego.
Speaking the resilience and the struggles of the women he met during the yatra, Gandhi told the party delegates,
Gandhi asked the woman if he should call the police and she said no.
In the 85th plenary session, the party made certain amendments to its constitution, including:
50 percent reservation across All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) posts for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes
Total members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to be increased from 25 to 35, of which 50% seats will be reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, youth and women
Only digital membership moving forward
Inclusion of transgenders in all forms in the party. Also, the category for the name of the mother and wife to be included
All elected representatives of the Congress to be automatically made the delegates of block-, district- and state-level committees
One AICC member to be chosen for every 6 PCC delegates
