Congress Amends Party Constitution, Declares 50% Reservation For SCs, STs in CWC

Defection of Congress leaders to other parties (mainly to the BJP) has been a major issue resulting in governments getting toppled in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and other states.

Speaking to The Quint at the plenary session, a Madhya Pradesh Congress leader said that this resolution is to ensure that leaders do not defect for monetary gains or other favours. It was discussed thoroughly in the draft committees before sending it to the steering committee for approval.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government was toppled after 27 MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, defected to the BJP. This led to the ousting of the then chief minister Kamal Nath, allowing Shivraj Singh Chauhan to regain power.

Stung by two governments getting toppled due to the defection of the MLAs, Congress leaders say that strengthening of the anti-defection laws is the need of the hour.