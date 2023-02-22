Roadmap for 2024 to Alliances: What's the Agenda for Congress' Plenary Session?

The road to the state Assembly elections, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, isn't bereft of challenges for the Congress party.

Experts opine that in Madhya Pradesh, the party is faced with multiple obstacles: rising communal polarisation, popularity of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in addition to the organisational base of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In Rajasthan, the Congress' main problems are infighting and the state's tendency to change the party in power every five years.

But brimming with the 'success' of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress intends to lay down a clear plan of action in its upcoming 85th Plenary Session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur from 24 February to 26 February.

What will be the key points of discussion at the All India Congress Committee's plenary session? And what is expected? The Quint spoke to experts to find out more.