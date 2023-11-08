Rahul Gandhi Has 'Short' & 'Warm' Meeting With Cousin Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met his cousin and political rival Varun Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, at the Kedarnath temple on Tuesday, 7 November, multiple reports stated.

Meet triggers speculation: The meeting between the the two cousins, who are rarely seen together in public, has triggered speculation over Varun's next political steps.

Varun had not been seen at key meetings of the BJP in recent months, and has publicly expressed several opinions contrary to the party's stand – including on the now-repealed three farm laws.