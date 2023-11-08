Rahul Gandhi Has 'Short' & 'Warm' Meeting With Cousin Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rahul Gandhi Has 'Short' & 'Warm' Meeting With Cousin Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath

The meeting between Rahul & Varun, who are rarely seen together, has triggered speculation in political circles.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Varun Gandhi.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul Gandhi (left) and Varun Gandhi.</p></div>
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met his cousin and political rival Varun Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, at the Kedarnath temple on Tuesday, 7 November, multiple reports stated.

Meet triggers speculation: The meeting between the the two cousins, who are rarely seen together in public, has triggered speculation over Varun's next political steps.

Varun had not been seen at key meetings of the BJP in recent months, and has publicly expressed several opinions contrary to the party's stand – including on the now-repealed three farm laws.

Varun, who is the son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi, is said to have had a "very short" but "warm" meeting with his cousin, Rahul, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources. Rahul was also "very happy" to meet Varun's daughter on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi has been in Kedarnath over the last three days for a “personal and spiritual visit in solitude”. Varun, on the other hand, visited the temple with his family on Tuesday itself.

When asked during a press conference last year whether Varun would be welcomed if he expresses willingness to join the Congress, Rahul Gandhi had said that anybody is welcome, but Varun had espoused the ideology of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

