Rahul Gandhi Has 'Short' & 'Warm' Meeting With Cousin Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Varun Gandhi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met his cousin and political rival Varun Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, at the Kedarnath temple on Tuesday, 7 November, multiple reports stated.
Meet triggers speculation: The meeting between the the two cousins, who are rarely seen together in public, has triggered speculation over Varun's next political steps.
Varun had not been seen at key meetings of the BJP in recent months, and has publicly expressed several opinions contrary to the party's stand – including on the now-repealed three farm laws.
Rahul Gandhi has been in Kedarnath over the last three days for a “personal and spiritual visit in solitude”. Varun, on the other hand, visited the temple with his family on Tuesday itself.
When asked during a press conference last year whether Varun would be welcomed if he expresses willingness to join the Congress, Rahul Gandhi had said that anybody is welcome, but Varun had espoused the ideology of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
