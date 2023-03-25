Law, Penalty, Political Opportunity: The Tangents Drawn by Rahul Gandhi's Ouster

Rahul Gandhi.
"My name is Gandhi, not Savarkar," said a defiant Rahul Gandhi while talking to the media on Saturday, 25 March, a day after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha over conviction in a defamation case. The two agendas of Gandhi's briefing were clear - centre the discussion around business tycoon Gautam Adani and highlight his alleged political witch-hunt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While the first agenda, as it has in the past, was marred by ambiguity, the second one seems to be a largely acceptable narrative to even his critics and has led to discussions around the necessity of the colonial era defamation laws, a gained opportunity for Gandhi, and learnings for the Congress.
Here are some editorials and opinion pieces in leading Indian newspapers on Saturday that took a closer look at one of the biggest political dramas in the run-up to the 2024 elections.
In this article by Suhas Palshikar for The Indian Express, the senior political analyst highlights Rahul's political trajectory and the BJP's handling of it. Palshikar opines that the BJP's tactics are "are less related to Rahul the person, and more about the century-old concerns of the Hindutva project."
This editorial by The Hindu focuses on the relevance of criminal defamation punishments in the political spectrum of India and its recent effects on the political career of Rahul Gandhi. The editorial suggests that Opposition parties backing Rahul Gandhi should include abolishing criminal defamation in their agenda.
The editorial by Naveed Mehmood Ahmad and Ayushi Sharma for The Times of India talks about the 'colonial hangover' of the criminal defamation law. The piece also talks about how the law, under which Gandhi was convicted, is worded dangerously vaguely and that the Supreme Court had missed an opportunity to junk the law.
In the backdrop of the serious political blunders of the past by the Congress party and the strategising machinery of the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 elections, this piece for The Hindustan Times by Roshan Kishore explores the option of Rahul Gandhi actually taking up the two-year jail term without challenging the conviction.
The latest edition of 'AA Edit' by The Asian Age looks at Rahul Gandhi's ouster from the Lok Sabha as an opportunity to for him to relaunch himself and use it to his advantage. The article also lists out the several traits of Rahul Gandhi's political persona to highlight what works for him and what does not.
"They must refer to history and discover how a failed attempt to arrest and jail Indira Gandhi after she lost power, and her disqualification from the Lok Sabha after getting elected through a by-election, helped her return to politics with a bang. It’s time Mr Gandhi realised that nothing can replace hard politics. His slogans neither make an instant appeal with the people nor does he have the mechanism to make them appear so. He is not a politician who can make rhetoric acceptable to the masses. Insinuations are not his strength, honest talk is. Creation of augmented realities is not his forte; real politics is. He must strengthen those faculties instead of chasing the mirage."
