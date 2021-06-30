'Long Meeting': Sidhu Visits Priyanka Amid Tussle in Punjab Cong

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday, 30 June, met party general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Delhi.
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday, 30 June, met party general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Delhi. Following the meeting with Sidhu, Priyanka Gandhi reportedly went to visit the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Priyanka had met party leader Rahul Gandhi earlier in the morning as well.
Tweeting a picture from the meeting with Gandhi, Sidhu wrote:
“Had a long meeting with Priyanka Gandhi ji.”
However, more details are yet to emerge from the meeting.
Siddhu’s meeting with Gandhi came a day after Rahul Gandhi denied having a meeting scheduled with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Siddhu’s office had claimed on Wednesday that he will meet senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Tuesday.
BACKGROUND
Tensions have intensified in the Congress’ Punjab unit over the past few weeks, as Sidhu has continued to censure Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, alleging that his colleagues were being threatened for raising questions on the state government’s handling of the ‘sacrilege’ case and for speaking the truth on the matter.
Further, from accusing a ‘system’ run by two families of ignoring Punjab’s welfare for their own business interests to stating that he isn’t a showpiece to be shelved after a good show in the elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent interviews to multiple news outlets show how the Amritsar-based leader continues to remain disgruntled with the state leadership.
Meanwhile, ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab to review the political situation in the state in order to take steps to strengthen the party.
