AICC Panel Submits Report to Sonia Gandhi Amid Punjab Cong Feud

According to sources, the three-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel set up for the purpose of ending factionalism within Punjab Congress submitted a report to party head Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 10 June, PTI reported.

Chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and comprising of AICC general secretary (Punjab) Harish Rawat as well as former MP JP Aggarwal, the panel suggested accommodation of all sections, castes and regions in the upgraded party body.

No changes have been recommended in the high command of the party, however, the panel said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be "suitably accommodated" in the revamp, PTI reported.

As per sources, his name is being considered for the deputy chief minister of the state or chairman of poll campaign committee, ANI reported. The decision rests with Sonia Gandhi.