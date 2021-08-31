Punjab Congress | 'My Duty': Harish Rawat Meets Sidhu

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat met the state's Party President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 31 August, at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Punjab Congress)
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat met the state's Party President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 31 August, at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. Shortly afterwards, Rawat said it was "my duty to meet the PCC chief".
He also complimented Sidhu and said:
Rawat also informed the press that he will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at 12 pm on Wednesday.
As per the Punjab Congress Twitter handle, working presidents Pawan Goel, Kuljit Nagra, and General Secretary Pargat Singh were also present at the meeting.
The meeting reportedly comes amid continuing turmoil in the state party unit.
WHAT DID RAWAT SAY AFTER THE MEETING?
Besides complimenting Sidhu, Rawat went on to point out that assembly polls are approaching in the state and "some committees have to be formed over it."
Addressing the press, a little before the meeting, Rawat had, as per ANI, said:
“If there is any issue, it will be resolved. I’m here (in Punjba) for few days. Those who want to meet me, are welcome. As of now, Chandigarh (party) president has been called for meeting.”
PREVIOUSLY
Previously, on Saturday, 28 August, Rawat met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. Following the meeting, Rawat was quoted by ANI as saying:
"I have already briefed the Congress President (Sonia Gandhi). I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu."
Rawat had reportedly met party President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 27 Ausgut, regarding the developments in Punjab Congress, including the row over Navjot Singh Sidhu and his advisers' remarks.
On Friday, the newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will "not spare anyone" if not allowed to make decisions. "I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Nahin toh eint se eint bajaa doon (I will not spare anyone),” he said.
Meanwhile, Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali also resigned on Friday, amid the controversy over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.
Published: 31 Aug 2021,10:07 PM IST