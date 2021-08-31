Revamped Jallianwala | ‘Looks Nice’: Punjab CM, as Rahul Says Martyrs Insulted

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, offered support for the revamped Jallianwalla Bagh memorial, saying that it “looks very nice”, despite criticism from Rahul Gandhi who called the renovations “an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh”. Image used for representational purposes.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 31 August, offered support for the revamped Jallianwalla Bagh memorial, saying that it “looks very nice”, despite severe criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who called the renovations “an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh” and said it “can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom”.
The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 August, saying “it is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history”.
Jallianwalla Bagh is the site where hundreds of Indians were killed by General Dyer of the British army in 1919. The renovations and the setting up of a light and sound show at the site of the tragedy has angered many.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi said, “Those who didn’t struggle for freedom can’t understand those who did.”
He said in another tweet in Hindi, “I am the son of a martyr — I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty.”
However, amid the widespread censure, CM Singh said, “I don't know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice,” news agency ANI reported.
This also comes amid resumed infighting in the Punjab Congress unit, barely a month after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief.
(With inputs from ANI)
