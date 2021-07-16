Amid Tussle Over Sidhu, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Writes to Sonia Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu (L), Capt Amarinder Singh (R). Image used for representational purpose.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, reports said on Friday, 16 July, amid continuing tussle in the party's state unit.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, will visit Chandigarh on Saturday, 17 July, and meet CM Amarinder Singh, news agency ANI reported.
The meeting came a day after reports said that Sidhu is likely to be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.
However, late on Thursday, 15 July, NDTV quoted sources as saying that the Punjab CM is 'unhappy' with Sidhu's likely elevation.
The tussle comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for early next year, and may hurt the party, which is seeking re-election after its win in 2017.
