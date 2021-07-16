Making Navjot Sidhu Punjab Congress Chief Won't Be Easy: Here Are 5 Main Issues

At least two major surveys conducted in Punjab highlighted Captain's unpopularity. A CVoter survey conducted in January, places Captain among the five least popular CMs based on approval ratings from their respective states.

A survey by Prashnam conducted in select states, placed Captain as the second-most unpopular, above only the Uttarakhand CM (three BJP CMs taken collectively).

Even on the ground, it is very common to hear the sentiment that "Captain has done nothing". The main allegation is that he failed to act against the Badals on the Bargari sacrilege case and against Bikram Singh Majithia on the drug trafficking allegations. This is besides the criticism that the government hasn't done enough to tackle drugs and sand-mining or address the power crisis in the state.

A sizeable portion of Punjab's voters are fed up with both Badals and Captain and are looking for an alternative. The Aam Aadmi Party is trying to fill that space.

The only leader from the two mainstream parties to retain some kind of credibility is Sidhu.

Even voters deeply critical of Congress, SAD and BJP, see Sidhu as different.

He has won goodwill especially among Sikh voters due to the key role he played in the opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. He also has a relatively cleaner image compared to Captain and the Badals.

The main criticism against him is that he "changes parties" and doesn't take up responsibilities.

However, bringing Sidhu in is only part of the solution. The Congress government's failures would still need to be addressed if it has to have a chance of coming back to power.