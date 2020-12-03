I Can’t Resolve Issue, Reiterated Stand: Punjab CM After Shah Meet

The meeting has been called between Amarider Singh and Amit Shah to adopt a ‘middle-way approach’.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 3 December, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the talks between the central government and the farmers protesting against the farm laws.

The meeting was reportedly called between CM Singh and Home Minister Shah to understand the issue relating to the contentious farm laws and to adopt a 'middle-way approach' to end the deadlock, an official in the Chief Minister's Office told IANS on Wednesday. However, Singh after the meting said that he can’t “reslove” the issue and has reiterated his stand to the Home Minister.

The Central leadership on Thursday will discuss the issues on which the farmers have been protesting for the last seven days on the borders of the national capital. The Centre is reportedly keen to end the deadlock as early as possible.

‘Govt Must Listen’

“It is the job of the government to listen to its people. If farmers from so many states are joining the agitation, then they must be really upset," Amarinder had said on Monday.

He has asserted his government's commitment to stand firmly with the farmers in their fight against the “black laws”.

On the prime minister's adamant stand that the new farm laws are beneficial to the farmers, the chief minister said that Modi has been maintaining this line since the beginning, which is the reason why Punjab came out with its own bills.