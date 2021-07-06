Punjab: Amarinder Singh To Meet Cong President Sonia Gandhi Today

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
(Photo: Facebook/@Capt.Amarinder)
Punjab chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 6 July, amid efforts by the party high command to resolve the factionalism in the party’s state unit ahead of the Assembly polls next year.
Singh’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes just days after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to present his side.
Meanwhile, Sidhu has been counting on Priyanka and Rahul for support in his standoff with the two-time chief minister.
A senior state leader was quoted as saying, “Tuesday’s meeting is an indication that discussions on resolving the rift in Punjab Congress have entered the phase of final decision-making on how to accommodate Sidhu,” Hindustan Times reported.
The chief minister is opposed to Sidhu having the role of heading Punjab Congress.
While Sidhu’s team said he is back in Patiala, his continued attacks on the chief minister on the ongoing power crisis and power purchase agreements (PPAs) have left party members wondering if the rift will worsen.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined