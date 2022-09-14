'BJP Approached 10 AAP MLAs in Punjab To Break Govt': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, 14 September, that 10 of his party's MLAs in Punjab were approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to break the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

"Our 10 MLAs have been approached in Punjab by the BJP; they are buying MLAs and breaking governments," Kejriwal said, as per NDTV.

This comes on the same day eight Congress MLAs crossed over to the BJP in Goa.

Reacting to the developments, Kejriwal slammed the BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus,' but said that the Congress was to blame as well.