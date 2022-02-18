Priyanka Gandhi Tweets in Support of Lalu; Tejashwi Yadav Replies With Thanks

Vadra's tweet comes after the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was found guilty in the Doranda treasury case.
(Photo: The Quint)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 18 February, tweeted in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav after he was convicted in the Doranda treasury case – the fifth fodder scam case he has been convicted in.
The case involves unlawful withdrawals of almost 140 crore when Prasad was the chief minister (CM) of Bihar.
Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in her tweet as well, saying "The key aspect of BJP's politics is that those who don't bend before it are persecuted in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav is under attack because of such politics. I hope he gets justice."
In response to her tweet, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav thanked Vadra for sending her best wishes to his father.
"Thank you Priyanka ji," the RJD leader tweeted, adding, "Lalu ji has always fought those who oppress and create divisions among people. There is no doubt that justice will win. We will not be afraid of Sanghis."
This exchange of pleasantries comes after the ties between the former allies have reportedly turned sour after the RJD-Congress alliance lost the Bihar election in 2020. The RJD had blamed the Congress for the defeat, saying it managed to win only 19 out of the 70 seats it contested.
Yadav also said that the RJD would contest the Legislative Assembly elections separately, adding that regional parties must play a larger role in the national context.
Meanwhile, the court had ordered the jail authorities to move Lalu Yadav to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on the ground of his poor health, news agency ANI reported, citing the RJD leader's lawyers. He was transferred to the hospital late on Tuesday afternoon.
Yadav had been in prison since December 2017 and was sentenced to seven years of jail in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the fodder scam case.
The RJD leader was also fined Rs 60 lakh in the Dumka case, and is presently out on bail in all four cases.
The sentencing for Yadav in the Doranda treasury case will reportedly take place on 21 February.
(With inputs from ANI.)
