PM Modi Will be Ousted in 2024, Says RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu termed the recent unrest in Tripura as pure mischief.

"They are spreading communalism in the society. They (BJP) feel that by communalisation, they will continue to benefit in elections and will continue to get power. When the temple of Lord Krishna in Moscow (Russia) was demolished by the people there, I spoke in Parliament. Why don't the people of Vishwa Hindu Parishad go there and stop it? They are just lions in their own house, hellbent on destroying poor Muslims," he said.

Lalu Yadav said that the government is giving everything to private companies; whatever those people (industrialists) ask for, the government auctions it. Railways was given to the private sector.

"You don't even have towels and sheets available on the train. So now you take food, blankets, sheets from home and then travel. The government has finished everything."

Lalu expressed happiness on returning to Patna after three and a half years and said it seems like he is home.

"People did injustice to me, harassed me. I missed the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. However, when I got a chance in this by-election, I came. This time the public will show them their place."

Holding an election rally after six years, Lalu said that he felt as if he was with his family, his army.

"People get charged up after hearing my name. People want to hear and see me."