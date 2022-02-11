'Modi Never Had Children': Lalu Yadav in Response to 'Dynasty Politics' Remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Friday, 11 February, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'dynasty politics' remark in an interview with ANI, stating that the PM "never had any children."

The RJD chief also took a potshot at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose son is an engineering graduate, and hoped that both of them had children who could "carry forward their political legacy," reported NDTV.