'Modi Never Had Children': Lalu Yadav in Response to 'Dynasty Politics' Remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Friday, 11 February, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'dynasty politics' remark in an interview with ANI, stating that the PM "never had any children."
The RJD chief also took a potshot at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose son is an engineering graduate, and hoped that both of them had children who could "carry forward their political legacy," reported NDTV.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest interview to ANI ahead of the UP polls on Tuesday, 9 February, led to a flurry of critical remarks from Opposition leaders. The PM had also praised Nitish Kumar for not bringing any family members into politics.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also hit back at the PM for his comments on dynasty politics, stating, "I want to say that only those who have families can understand the pain of a family, but not those who do not have a family."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)