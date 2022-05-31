Borders Much Safer Now, Indian Schemes Spoken About Globally: PM Modi in Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, 31 May, that India's "borders were much safer now, compared to what it was before 2014," at the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' event in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

The programme was held to commemorate the completion of 8 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on 30 May.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were present at the programme, which was underway at Shimla's Ridge Maidan. Chief ministers of all the states attended it virtually.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that he still considered himself a "sevak" of 130 crore people rather than a prime minister.