'BJP's Double-Engine Govt Accelerated Growth': PM Modi at UP Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh looks on during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit held in Lucknow on Friday, 3 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 June, laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 80,000 crore during the ground breaking ecremony of the third Uttar Pradesh (UP) Investors Summit held in Lucknow, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior dignitaries.
"We got rid of unnecessary laws," PM Modi said while addressing the summit, adding that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accelerated the rate of growth in UP.
CM Adityanath announced during the summit that five lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect employment opportunities would be created from projects worth Rs 80,224 crore, adding that investors would be given all kinds of protections.
"Not only will the interest of the investors be protected in the state, but they will also get all kinds of protection," he said.
PM Modi addressing the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow.
He also expressed his gratitude to investors amid the laying of the foundation stone and bhoomi pujan of 1,406 industrial projects in the state.
PM Modi lauded the state of UP, saying that the youth in the state had the ability to "give wings to their dreams."
He also added that India was the fastest-growing country among the Group of 20 (G20) nations. "Our government followed the mantra of reform, perform and transform."
Congratulating PM Modi for completing eight years in office, Adityanath said, "The country has achieved new heights in every sphere of life in these eight years which also coincides with the occasion of 'Amrit Mahotsav' of the country's independence."
PM Modi had also inaugurated the first Investors Summit in the state in 2018.
"UP is becoming the second largest economy of the country due to PM Modi's mantra of 'reform, perform, and transform'," Adityanath said.
"UP is today at second place in Ease of Doing Business. UP has gained a remarkable jump of seven places in the Leeds 2021 report. Not only this, the state has also succeeded in increasing its exports to 1.56 lakh crore annually by implementing schemes like One District One Product while promoting traditional industry," he added.
Adityanath also claimed that 1.61 crore youth had got jobs in the private sector in the last five years, 60 lakh youth have been "connected with the traditional enterprise" through self-reliance schemes of the central government, and 5 lakh youth have been given government jobs.
