'BJP's Double-Engine Govt Accelerated Growth': PM Modi at UP Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 June, laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 80,000 crore during the ground breaking ecremony of the third Uttar Pradesh (UP) Investors Summit held in Lucknow, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior dignitaries.

"We got rid of unnecessary laws," PM Modi said while addressing the summit, adding that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accelerated the rate of growth in UP.

CM Adityanath announced during the summit that five lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect employment opportunities would be created from projects worth Rs 80,224 crore, adding that investors would be given all kinds of protections.

"Not only will the interest of the investors be protected in the state, but they will also get all kinds of protection," he said.