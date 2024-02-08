'Came in Wheelchair & Voted': PM Modi Admires Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Dedication

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had come to Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to cast his vote against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in August last year.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@raghav_chadha)
In an unexpected turn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 8 February, spared a few good words for his predecessor – former PM Manmohan Singh.
The specifics: Addressing retiring Rajya Sabha members on Thursday, 8 February, PM Modi hailed the 91-year-old former prime minister's contributions to the Parliament and the country.
"I want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it...," Modi said.
"Dr Manmohan Singh ji came to Parliament in a wheelchair. How conscious he is of his responsibilities. Not only this, I was watching, whenever committee elections were held, he came to vote. The question is not to whom he came to give strength, I believe, he came to give strength to democracy," Modi added.
Yes, but: The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament has witnessed several broadsides from PM Modi against the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government for alleged economic mismanagement, corruption, etc.
"The party that is run by a family, the party in which only one family is promoted, that is the dynasty politics I am referring to. Neither Amit Shah or Rajnath Singh have a political party," PM Modi had said in his last address to the Lok Sabha before the upcoming general elections.
Of note: The Budget Session has been extended by one day as the Modi government is expected to table a 'White Paper' on India's economic status before and after 2014 – when Modi was first elected as PM.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)