'Came in Wheelchair & Voted': PM Modi Admires Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Dedication

This comes at a time when the Modi govt is expected to table a 'White Paper' criticising the previous UPA govt.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had come to Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to cast his vote against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in August last year.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X/@raghav_chadha)

In an unexpected turn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 8 February, spared a few good words for his predecessor – former PM Manmohan Singh.

The specifics: Addressing retiring Rajya Sabha members on Thursday, 8 February, PM Modi hailed the 91-year-old former prime minister's contributions to the Parliament and the country.

  • "I want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it...," Modi said.

  • "Dr Manmohan Singh ji came to Parliament in a wheelchair. How conscious he is of his responsibilities. Not only this, I was watching, whenever committee elections were held, he came to vote. The question is not to whom he came to give strength, I believe, he came to give strength to democracy," Modi added.

"It was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties," PM Modi said, recalling the time when Singh arrived in Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to cast his vote against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Yes, but: The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament has witnessed several broadsides from PM Modi against the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government for alleged economic mismanagement, corruption, etc.

  • "The party that is run by a family, the party in which only one family is promoted, that is the dynasty politics I am referring to. Neither Amit Shah or Rajnath Singh have a political party," PM Modi had said in his last address to the Lok Sabha before the upcoming general elections.

Of note: The Budget Session has been extended by one day as the Modi government is expected to table a 'White Paper' on India's economic status before and after 2014 – when Modi was first elected as PM.

