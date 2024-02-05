'Neither Rajnath Nor Amit Shah Run the Party': PM Modi on Dynasty Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 5 February, addressed the Lok Sabha slamming the Opposition for 'failing as an Opposition.'
"They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as the Opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good Opposition," he said.
Addressing the House, PM Modi slammed dynasty politics.
"The party that is run by a family, the party in which only one family is promoted, that is the dynasty politics I am referring to. Neither Amit Shah or Rajnath Singh have a political party," PM Modi said.
Here key quotes from the Prime Minister's address:
"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the Opposition for a long time. The way you sat this side for decades, you have the same resolve be on the other side."
Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said: "In your quest to launch the same product over and over again, the Congress' shop is about to be locked."
"Looking at the past 10 years of governance and looking at the strength of the economy and the speed of growth, I can confidently say that India will be the third largest economic power in our third term."
"We constructed 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh houses. Had the Congress worked on it with the speed at which it was, it would have taken 100 years."
Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, he said: "The alignment of the alliance is off."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)