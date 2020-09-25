‘Bharat Bandh’ in Photos: Countrywide Agitation Against Farm Bills


This protest came days after the bills were passed in the parliament amid chaos.
A nationwide protest took place, against the contentious farm bills, on Friday, 25 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI, altered by The Quint)
A nationwide protest took place against the contentious farm bills on Friday, 25 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh.

This development comes days after they were passed in Parliament amid chaos, and with allegations of a division vote being denied to Opposition parties, despite requests.

Farmers under the banner of West Bengal Kisan Majdoor Trinamool Congress Committee take part in a protest against new farm bills, in Kolkata, Friday, 25 September 2020.
A farmer holds a flag at a protest rally in Haryana’s Mahem.
Members of various farmers organisations gather in protest over the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and farm bills, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, Friday, 25 September.
Farmers stage a protest at Delhi-Noida border over farm bills, in New Delhi, Friday, 25 September.
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal ride on a tractor during a protest against the recent farmers’ bills 2020, in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Friday, 25 September.
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav addresses various farmers organisations during a protest against the recently passed farm bills 2020, in Sangrur district, Friday, 25 September.
Farmers sit in protest in Perambalur, Karnataka.
Farmers stage a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, at Delhi-Noida border, Friday, 25 September.
Members of various farmer organizations being detained by the police during ‘Bharat Bandh’, a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru.
Members of various farmer organizations being detained by the police during Bharat Bandh, a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Friday, 25 September.
Farmers block a railway track during their protest against the new farm bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, about 20 kilometers from Amritsar, Friday, 25 September.
Activists of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association with members of AIKS chain themselves as they stage a protest against the Union government over new farm laws, in Coimbatore, Friday, 25 September.
