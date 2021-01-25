President Thanks Farmers, Scientists, Docs in Speech on R-Day Eve

Addressing the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on Monday, 25 January, calling it the “largest and most vibrant democracy,” enriched by diversity.
“This is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that Constitution propounds. These values – Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity – outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us,” he said.
Speaking about the farmers, the President said that every Indian salutes them for having made the country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products.
“A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers,” he added.
He stressed that economic reforms are continuing in the country, alongside “long-pending reforms in areas of labour and agriculture through legislation”. However, he added that “while the path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions”, it is “beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare”.
President Kovind also spoke about the soldiers of the country, saying that from freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer – on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas – India’s warriors are vigilant every moment.
“The past year was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers,” he added.
“Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force and Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs,” he said.
Speaking about the country’s scientists, doctors, administrators and others, President Kovind said that they have made major contribution in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the fatality rate lower in India as compared to that in developed countries.
Continuing on the same topic, the president said about India’s vaccination drive that administration and health services are working with full readiness to make it a success. “I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline and get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement,” he said.
He also appreciated the work of the Election Commission, referring specifically to the elections in Bihar as well as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The president’s address will later be broadcast in regional languages by Doordarshan’s regional channels. A statement from the President’s Secretariat also said that AIR will broadcast regional language versions 9:30pm onwards on its respective regional networks.
Published: 25 Jan 2021,07:36 PM IST