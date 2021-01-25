President Thanks Farmers, Scientists, Docs in Speech on R-Day Eve

“A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers,” he added.

He stressed that economic reforms are continuing in the country, alongside “long-pending reforms in areas of labour and agriculture through legislation”. However, he added that “while the path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions”, it is “beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare”.

President Kovind also spoke about the soldiers of the country, saying that from freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer – on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas – India’s warriors are vigilant every moment.

“The past year was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers,” he added.

“Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force and Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs,” he said.