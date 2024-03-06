'Police's Account Had Loopholes': 11 More Accused Discharged in Delhi Riots Case

Four years after finding themselves as accused in FIR 57/20 — Delhi riots case, eleven accused were discharged by Judge Pulastya Pramachala in Karkardooma court on Monday, 4 March. The police failed to present material sufficient enough to frame the charges, the court has observed.

Ajmat Ali, Shadab Alam, Naved, Mohd Shahid, Mohd Sakir, Nadeem, Mohd Suhail, Sultan Ahmad, Wazid, Suleman and Mohd Faheem were charged under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 436, 120-B and three sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

This case was related to the violence that took place in Sherpur chowk, near Chand Bagh, there were some shops, vehicles which were damaged on 23 February 2020. The FIRs were filed in Dayalpur police station but the investigation was done by the crime branch.

The Quint has also accessed a copy of the court order of 5 March.