Annamalai Feud, Minority Votes: Why AIADMK Snapped Ties With BJP in Tamil Nadu

The silence of his senior colleagues in the state unit of the BJP to his statements against the AIADMK has been deafening, but that has not deterred him from going the distance.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu is very much a divided house with a sizable section of the senior leaders biding their time and hoping that at some stage, Annamalai, a former IPS officer who is all of three years old in the party and was parachuted in as state president, will overplay his hand.

The AIADMK suspects that the BJP high command is playing a double game. An AIADMK senior leader told this author that the BJP high command may have overlooked one or two of Annamalai's abrasive comments about the AIADMK.

But even after they had pointed out the issue and after EPS's Delhi meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago, Annamalai continued in the same vein.