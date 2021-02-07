PM Modi to Visit Poll-Bound Assam, West Bengal on 7 Feb 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal on Sunday, 7 February to launch several projects and address public rallies.

The visit comes almost two weeks after his visit to Kolkata on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Assam’s Sivasagar district, where he distributed land allotment certificates to over one lakh indigenous people in the state.

In Bengal, Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which has been constructed at an investment cost of Rs 1,100 crore, open the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Iso-dewaxing unit of Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation, and inaugurate a four-lane flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on National Highway 41.