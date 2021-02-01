Budget: Roads, SOPs for Tea Workers in Poll-Bound Bengal & Assam

The Finance Minister announced 6,700 km of highway roadwork in West Bengal, including the upgradation of the existing highways between Kolkata and Siliguri in North Bengal, worth 25,000 crore.

For Assam, the Finance Minister said that currently, 19,000 crore of highway works was currently in progress. Further, 34,000 crore of highway work covering over 1,300 km will be completed in the state over the next three years, she announced.

Further, 1,000 crore was allotted for the development and betterment of tea workers, especially women and children in Assam and West Bengal.