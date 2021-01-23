West Bengal Polls: PM Modi in Kolkata, CM Mamata to Address Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

While this kickstarts the PM’s visit to the poll bound state of West Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a grand procession from Shyambazar Five-Point Cross to Red Road the same day. The Shyambazar crossing in north Kolkata is famous for a statue of Bose riding a horse.